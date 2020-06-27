Covid recoveries exceed active cases in India; rate climbs to 58.25%

New Delhi: India continues to register a huge spike in the number of fresh cases as the country recorded 17,296 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours which took the total tally close to 5 lakh, while the death toll climbed to 15,301 with 407 new fatalities. According to the Union Health ministry, India's total cases stand at 4,90,401.



However, unconfirmed sources said India has already crossed the 5,00,000 mark, with the confirmed number of cases at 5,04,165 with several states sending their inputs.

The good news is that people are getting cured in significant numbers as the recovered cases have exceeded the number of active cases by 96,173. With 13,940 fresh recoveries in a single day, a total of 2,85,637 have recovered so far at the rate of 58.25 per cent and active cases are 1,89,463 out of a total of 4,90,401 confirmed cases.

Notably, India registered over 14,000 cases for the seventh day in a row and witnessed a surge of 2,99,866 infections from June 1 till June 26.

Meanwhile, the ICMR has tested total 77,76,228 samples out of which 2,15,446 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The ICMR has tested over 2 lakh samples in a single for the third consecutive day at its 1,016 labs.

Of the 407 new deaths, 192 were in Maharashtra, 64 in Delhi, 45 in Tamil Nadu, 18 in Gujarat, 15 each in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Andhra Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eight in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Punjab, six in Karnataka, five in Telangana, four in Rajasthan and two in Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the total 15,301 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra tops the tally with 6,931 deaths, followed by Delhi with 2,429 deaths, Gujarat with 1,753, Tamil Nadu with 911, Uttar Pradesh with 611, West Bengal with 606, Madhya Pradesh with 542, Rajasthan with 379 and Telangana with 230 deaths.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,47,741, followed by Delhi at 73,780, Tamil Nadu at 70,977, Gujarat at 29,520, Uttar Pradesh at 20,193, Rajasthan at 16,296 and West Bengal at 15,648.

According to the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, India still stands at the fourth position with the U.S leading the table with 24,24,054 cases followed by Brazil with 12,28,114 cases and Russia with 6,19,936.

Jharkhand became the second state after West Bengal to extend the lockdown till July 31. "Considering the seriousness of the situation, the state government has decided to extend the lockdown till July 31," Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, all schools will remain shut till July 31 in view of the Coronavirus situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.