Covid has not gone, is changing forms and resurfacing: PM Modi

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Coronavirus has not gone away and keeps resurfacing, and cautioned people not to let their guard down in the battle against the pandemic.



"Corona (COVID-19 pandemic) was a big crisis, and we are not saying that the crisis is over. It may have taken a pause, but we never know when it will resurface. It is a 'bahurupiya' disease. To stop this, nearly 185 crore doses (of vaccines) were administered, which surprised the world. This has been made possible due to your support," he said.

He was addressing via video conferencing the Mahapatotsav programme of Maa Umiya Dham at Vanthali in Gujarat's Junagadh district, as part of the 14th foundation day celebration of the temple of Maa Umiya, considered as the deity of Kadva Patidar community.

Meanwhile, with 1,054 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,30,35,271, while the death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,21,685 with 29 more fatalities. However, the number of active cases of the infection has further declined to 11,132.

The active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

A reduction of 233 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.25 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.23 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,25,02,454, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.