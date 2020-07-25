Covid fatality rate drops to 2.38%; recovery rate jumps to 63.45%

New Delhi: Despite India reporting nearly 50,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the fatality rate continues to slip further as it reduced to 2.38 per cent on Friday, which is lowest in the world, while the recovery rate has improved to 63.45 per cent.



However, it was the third day in a row when the number of COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours saw another record high. With 34,602 patients getting cured of the disease, the tally of recovery has climbed to 8,17,208. There are 4,40,135 active cases of Coronavirus out of the total 12,87,945 confirmed cases.

India also saw a record single-day spike of 49,310 COVID-19 cases while the death-toll mounted to 30,601 with 740 new fatalities.

As a result of constantly growing number of recoveries, the recovered patients outnumber the active cases of Coronavirus infection by 3,77,073 and this difference is showing a progressively growing upward trend, the Health Ministry said in its official statement.

Meanwhile, the ICMR has conducted total 1,54,28,170 tests till Thursday, which includes 3,52,801 tests in the last 24 hours. The ICMR has strengthened its testing labs to 1,290, which includes 897 labs in the ICMR network and 393 in the private sector.

"This translates to 1,1179.83 tests per million (TPM) for India, which has seen a steady increase since the adoption of the 'test, track and treat' strategy," the ministry said, adding that India had 6,396 tests per million on July 1; 7,989 TPM on July 10; 8,995 on July 15 and 10,180 on July 20.

The rise in TPM has been achieved with a steady increase in the number of laboratories (1,290), and efforts by the Centre and state governments and UT administrations to facilitate widespread testing through an array of options, the ministry stated.

Of the 740 deaths, 298 were reported from Maharashtra, 97 from Karnataka, 88 from Tamil Nadu, 61 from Andhra Pradesh, 34 from West Bengal, 28 from Gujarat, 26 each from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, 11 from Rajasthan, 10 from Madhya Pradesh and 9 from J&K, etc.