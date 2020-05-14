Covid count in India nears 75k-mark, recovery rate improves to 32.82%

New Delhi: With 3,525 fresh cases in a day, India on Wednesday inched closer to the 75,000-mark as the total tally reached at 74,281, while with 1,931 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the number of cured patients rose to 24,386. At least 123 new fatalities were reported as the toll reached 2,415. However, the recovery rate has improved to 32.82 per cent from 31.74 per cent.



Meanwhile, the ICMR has conducted a total of 18,54,250 tests so far in 491 labs, including 351 government labs and 140 private labs. Notably, after a sudden dip in the testing, the ICRM scaled up testing to a record level of 94,671 in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 123 deaths, which were reported in the country since Tuesday morning, Maharashtra registered 53 followed by Gujarat (24), Delhi (13) and West Bengal, Tamil Nadu reporting eight deaths each in the last 24 hours.

While Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh reported four deaths each; Uttar Pradesh, Telangana reported two deaths each and Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh and Puducherry recorded one death each in a single day.

Of the 2,415 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 921 deaths. Gujarat comes second with 537 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 225, West Bengal at 198, Rajasthan at 117, Delhi at 86, Uttar Pradesh at 82, Tamil Nadu at 61, Andhra Pradesh at 46, Punjab at 32 and Telangana at 32.

According to the Health ministry data, Maharashtra reported the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 24,427 followed by Gujarat at 8,903, Tamil Nadu at 8,718, Delhi at 7,639, Rajasthan at 4,126, Madhya Pradesh at 3,986, Uttar Pradesh at 3,664, West Bengal at 2173, Andhra Pradesh at 2,090, Punjab at 1,914, Telangana at 1,326, Jammu & Kashmir at 934, Karnataka at 925, Bihar at 908.