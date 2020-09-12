Covid caseload in India breaches 45-lakh mark

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past 45 lakh and the death toll climbed to 76,271 with a record 96,551 infections and 1,209 fatalities being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed 35 lakh on Friday, according to the Union Health ministry data.



The total Coronavirus cases mounted to 45,62,414, while the recoveries surged to 35,42,663, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.67 per cent while the recovery rate was recorded at 77.65 per cent.

Sixty per cent of the daily new Covid recoveries in India are coming from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, which also account for 57 per cent of the new cases, the Union Health ministry said on Friday.

There are 9,43,480 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 20.68 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The country had recorded over 95,000 cases on Wednesday and Thursday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 5,40,97,975 samples have been tested up to September 10 with 11,63,542 samples being tested on Friday.

Of the 1,209 new deaths, 495 are from Maharashtra, 129 from Karnataka, 94 from Uttar Pradesh, 88 from Punjab, 68 from Andhra Pradesh, 64 from Tamil Nadu, 41 from West Bengal, 28 from Delhi, 25 from Haryana, 21 from Madhya Pradesh, 18 from Assam, 16 from Chhattisgarh, 15 from Gujarat, 14 from Rajasthan, 13 each from Jammu and Kashmir and Telangana and 12 from Kerala.