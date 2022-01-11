Covid 3rd wave: Delhi shuts dine-in at bars & restaurants

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday suspended dine-in facilities at restaurants and closed bars in view of the rising Covid cases in the city, but decided against imposing a full lockdown yet again. A DDMA meeting, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, also discussed ways to strictly enforce existing restrictions to check the rising cases of the Coronavirus and its Omicron variant.



"In view of the increase in positive cases, it was decided to close the restaurants and bars and to allow 'take away' facility only. It was also decided to allow operation of only one weekly market per day per zone," Baijal said in a tweet.

Significantly, the DDMA is yet to issue the formal order on increasing Covid restrictions to this level. However, officials have maintained that the health infrastructure in the city is in a good enough position to not have to impose a full-fledged lockdown. Kejriwal had said on Sunday that further restrictions will be very calculated and only imposed if absolutely needed so that livelihoods can be protected.

On Monday, the Capital reported around 19,000 fresh Covid cases but the daily positivity rate rose to 25 per cent even as 17 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, India saw a single-day rise of 1,79,723 Coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,57,07,727, including 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant reported across 27 states and Union Territories so far, according to data updated by the Union Health ministry on Monday.

The 146 new fatalities reported on Monday included 44 from Kerala, 18 from West Bengal and 17 from Delhi.

The number of active cases has increased to 7,23,619, the highest in around 204 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,83,936 with 146 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,216 Omicron cases, followed by Rajasthan 529, Delhi 513, Karnataka 441, Kerala 333 and Gujarat 236.

More than 9 lakh healthcare and frontline workers, and 60-plus citizens with comorbidities received their third Covid jab on Monday, the Union Health ministry said, as the country began administering a "precautionary" dose against the infection.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 152.78 crore (1,52,78,35,951) with over 82 lakh (82,76,158) doses being administered on Monday (till 7 pm).

Over 82 lakh doses include 21,49,200 given to the beneficiaries in the 15-18 years age group. The total doses administered to this category of beneficiaries is 2,59,87,741 so far, the ministry said.

Five to 10 per cent of the active Covid cases this time so far needed hospitalisation but the situation is dynamic and may change rapidly, the Centre said on Monday and asked states to keep a watch on cases under home isolation and in hospitals.

During the second surge of infections in the country, the percentage of active cases that needed hospital care were in the range of 20-23 per cent, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to states and Union Territories.

The rise in cases in various parts of the country appears to be driven by the Omicron variant as well as by the continued presence of Delta, he said and stressed augmenting human resources, particularly healthcare workers, for Covid management.

"In the present surge, five to 10 per cent of active cases needed hospitalisation so far. The situation is dynamic and evolving. Therefore, the need for hospitalisation may also change rapidly," Bhushan said.

All states and Union Territories are advised to keep a daily watch on the situation of the total number of active cases, cases under home isolation, the number of hospitalised cases, cases on oxygen beds, ICU beds and on ventilatory support, he wrote.

"Based on this monitoring, the requirement of healthcare workers and their availability health facility wise must also be reviewed daily as was done during the second surge," the Health Secretary said.