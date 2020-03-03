COVID-19 toll surges to 2,943 in China
Beijing: The death toll due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in China has risen to 2,943, authorities said on Tuesday, while the number of confirmed cases has reached 80,151.
Chinese health authorities reported 125 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 31 deaths on the Chinese mainland, Xinhua reported.
All the deaths were in Hubei Province, according to the National Health Commission.
Meanwhile, 129 new suspected cases were reported, said the commission.
Also on Monday, 2,742 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 304 to 6,806.
Until midnight, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 80,151, including 30,004 patients who were still being treated, 47,204 patients who had been discharged after recovery, the commission reported, adding that 2,943 people had died of the disease.
The commission said that 587 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus.
The commission added 40,651 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Monday, 7,650 people were discharged from medical observation.
Until midnight, 100 confirmed cases including two deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 10 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 41 in Taiwan, including one death.
Thirty-six patients in Hong Kong, eight in Macao and 12 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospital after recovery.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
UP govt denies charges by Kafeel Khan's wife3 March 2020 6:15 AM GMT
Gold futures gain Rs 129 to Rs 42,085 per 10 gm3 March 2020 6:02 AM GMT
Crude oil futures up 1.87 pc on spot demand, global cues3 March 2020 6:01 AM GMT
All MPs Should Ensure Peace, Harmony, Says PM At BJP Meet3 March 2020 5:45 AM GMT
Hyderabad social activist tests negative for COVID-193 March 2020 5:30 AM GMT