COVID-19 toll rises to 2,870 in China

Beijing: The death toll due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in China has increased to 2,870, health authorities said on Sunday, while the number of confirmed cases has increased to 79,824.

Chinese health authorities said they have received reports of 573 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 35 more deaths on the Chinese mainland on Saturday.

Among the deaths, 34 were in Hubei Province and one in Henan Province, according to the National Health Commission.

Meanwhile, 132 new suspected cases were reported, said the commission.

Also on Saturday, 2,623 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 299 to 7,365.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland reached 79,824 by Saturday midnight, including 35,329 patients who were still being treated, 41,625 patients who had been discharged after recovery, and 2,870 people who had died of the disease.

The commission added that 851 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

The commission said 51,856 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Saturday, 8,620 people were discharged from medical observation.

By Saturday midnight, 95 confirmed cases including two deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 10 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 39 in Taiwan, including one death. As many as 33 patients in Hong Kong, 8 in Macao and 9 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospital after recovery.