COVID-19: Thane reports 356 new cases, seven deaths; vaccination count crosses 50-lakh mark

Thane: The coronavirus infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra grew by 356 to 5,52,337, while the death of seven patients took the toll to 11,309, an official said on Saturday.



These cases and fatalities were reported on Friday, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate of Thane is 2.04 per cent.

District information officer Ajay Jadhav said that the number of people vaccinated against the viral infection in Thane crossed the 50-lakh mark on Friday.

The exact count of vaccinated people in the district stands at 50,26,256, of whom 59,308 were given the jabs on Friday alone.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,34,668, while the death toll is 3,293, another official said.