COVID-19: Thane reports 114 new cases, zero death

Thane: Thane district of Maharashtra reported 114 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 5,68,939, an official said on Saturday.



These cases were reported on Friday, he said.

The district did not report any fatality during the day, which kept its death toll unchanged at 11,579.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,38,554, while the death toll is 3,297 another official said.