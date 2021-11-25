COVID-19: Thane district sees 102 new cases, two deaths

Thane: Thane district of Maharashtra reported 102 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall infection count to 5,68,717, an official said on Thursday.



These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

With the virus claiming the lives of two persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,578.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate now stood at 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload is 1,38,517, while the fatality count is 3,295, another official said.