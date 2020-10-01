COVID-19 tally in India crosses 63-lakh mark

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 63-lakh mark with 86,821 infections being reported in a day, while 52,73,201 people have recuperated so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.



The recovery rate stands at 83.53 per cent.



The total coronavirus cases mounted to 63,12,584, while the death toll climbed to 98,678 with the virus claiming 1,181 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.



There are 9,40,705 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.90 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.



The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has dropped to 1.56 per cent.



India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.



According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 7,56,19,781 samples have been tested up to September 30 with 14,23,052 samples being tested on Wednesday.



The 1,181 new fatalities include 481 from Maharashtra, 87 from Karnataka, 69 from Uttar Pradesh, 67 from Tamil Nadu, 59 from West Bengal, 48 from Andhra Pradesh, 47 from Punjab, 41 each from Chhattisgarh and Delhi and 35 from Madhya Pradesh.



A total of 98,678 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 36,662 from Maharashtra followed by 9,520 from Tamil Nadu, 8,864 from Karnataka, 5,828 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,784 from Uttar Pradesh, 5,361 from Delhi, 4,958 from West Bengal, 3,540 from Gujarat, 3,406 from Punjab and 2,316 from Madhya Pradesh.



The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.



"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

