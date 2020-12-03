COVID-19: No night curfew in Delhi for now, AAP govt tells HC

New Delhi: The AAP government informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that no night curfew would be imposed in the national capital, or parts of it, for now, to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The submission was made before a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad in response to the court's query on November 26 as to whether night curfew would be imposed in Delhi to contain spread of COVID-19 infection, as has been done in some other states.

In a status report filed in court, the Delhi government, represented by senior advocate Sandeep Sethi and additional standing counsel Satyakam, has said that it has for now issued an order directing that status quo be maintained with regard to permitted and restricted activities in the city till December 31.

"Therefore, no new activity has been permitted/ allowed till December 31," the report said.

The court was hearing a PIL by advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking increase in the COVID-19 testing numbers in the national capital and getting speedy results.



