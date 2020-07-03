COVID-19: Mumbai records 1,554 cases; 5903 discharged, 57 die

Mumbai: Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 80,262 on Thursday with the addition of 1,554 new cases, while 57 fresh deaths took the toll to 4,686, the city civic body said.



Notably, while the tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 80,000-mark, the number of recovered patients topped 50,000.

In a big jump in recoveries, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said 5,903 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours - the highest in a day so far - taking the count of such cases to 50,694.

This was the second consecutive day that the number of new COVID-19 cases went past the 1,500-mark in the financial capital of the county.

The civic body said that currently Mumbai has 2,4882 active patients and 798 new suspected coronavirus patients have been admitted in hospitals.

With a large number of patients discharged from hospitals, the recovery rate of the city jumped to 63 per cent, the BMC said.

According to a BMC release, the COVID-19 case doubling rate of the city has declined to 41 days from 42 days.

Similarly, the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1.72 per cent from 1.68 per cent, the release said.

The BMC said it has done over 3.39 lakh COVID-19 tests till June 30.

The civic body also informed that the city has 6,174 sealed buildings and 755 containment zones in slums and chawls, where one or more COVID-19 cases have been found.

The BMC claimed it has been "transparent" in declaring all the numbers and information related to COVID 19, including deaths.

"The BMC is following all the rules and regulations set by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra," the release said.

While hospitals are expected to report all deaths within 48 hours, there have been delays in reporting such cases to the BMC in the past.

"The reconciliation of death data is initiated proactively by the BMC and the same is submitted to the Government of Maharashtra after completing due process of scrutiny and verification," the BMC said.

The civic body said in order to further streamline reporting of deaths, it has moved on to 'Google form' for reporting of fatalities from July 2.

"Hospitals delaying reporting (of deaths) will be held accountable and appropriate legal action will be initiated against them," the BMC warned.