COVID-19: India logs over 1 lakh single-day recoveries for first time

New Delhi: India on Tuesday reported over 1 lakh Coronavirus recoveries in a single-day for the first time, improving the recovery rate to 80.86 per cent, while fresh cases also dropped below 76,000 after two weeks.



The data updated at 8 am by Health Ministry showed that during the past 24 hours, 1,01,468 COVID-19 patients recuperated, while 75,809 new cases were recorded, pushing the overall figures to 55,62,663 infections and 44,97,867 recoveries.

Also, 1,053 patients died during the period, taking the cumulative death figures to 88,935, the data showed, reporting a COVID-19 case fatality rate of 1.60 per cent.

There are 9,75,861 active Coronavirus cases in the country, which make 17.54 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.The government said that for the past four consecutive days the number of daily recovered cases surpassed the new infections reported per day.

Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India has the highest number of recovered cases in the world at 44,97,867.

"India's COVID-19 cases share is 17.7 per cent of global infections, while those who have recuperated are 19.5 per cent of total recoveries in world. The daily recoveries from COVID-19 more than number of new infections reported per day since past four consecutive days," he said.

While the US's COVID-19 cases share is 22.4 per cent of global infections, those who have recuperated are 18.6 per cent of total recoveries in world, the data presented by him showed.

Brazil's COVID-19 cases share is 14.5 per cent of global infections, those who have recuperated are 16.8 per cent of total recoveries in world, it showed. India's single-day Coronavirus cases had dipped below 76,000 on September 8 also, when 75,809 cases were reported.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative 6,53,25,779 samples have been tested up to September 21 --9,33,185 of them on Monday.