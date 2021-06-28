Covid-19: India logs 50,040 cases, 1,258 deaths in 24 hrs

New Delhi: A single-day rise of 50,040 fresh COVID-19 infections took India's tally to 3,02,33,183, while the number of active cases dipped to 5,86,403, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.



The death toll climbed to 3,95,751 with 1,258 more people succumbing to the viral disease in a day.

Active cases now comprises 1.94 per cent of the total infections, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Recoveries outnumbered daily new cases of COVID-19 for the 45th consecutive day with the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surging to 2,92,51,029. The case fatality rate stood at 1.31 per cent. While the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.75 per cent, the weekly case positivity rate has come down to 2.91 per cent. According to the ministry data, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.82 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 20 consecutive days.

India administered 64.25 lakh vaccine doses in a day, taking the cumulative number of jabs given so far under the nationwide inoculation drive to 32.17 crore, according to immunisation data published at 7 am. Also, 17,45,809 tests were conducted on Saturday for the detection of COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the country to 40,18,11,892.

Earlier on Saturday, Centre told the Supreme Court that it is "continuously preparing" the states and union territories, and their infrastructure to deal with future resurgence of COVID-19 in the country.

In an affidavit filed in the apex court, the Centre said the possibility of a resurgence would necessarily be "speculative" at this stage.

However, the possibility of resurgence would depend on the behaviour pattern of the virus, behaviour of citizens as to whether they are following Covid appropriate behaviour or not, the affidavit said.

"State governments/union territories (UTs) have been cautioned to maintain a continuous vigil and plan in advance for any exigencies that may arise due to resurgence of COVID-19 in their respective states," said the affidavit which was filed in the top court in the suo motu case on distribution of essential supplies and services during the pandemic.

It said on May 29, 10 empowered groups in government of India were reconstituted, keeping such potential threat in mind, to facilitate inter-ministerial coordination and fast-track decision making on various facets of COVID-19 management.

"These include empowered groups on (i) emergency management plan and strategy, (ii) emergency response capabilities, (iii) augmenting human resources and capacity building, (iv) oxygen (v) vaccination, (vi) testing (vii) partnership (viii) information, communication and public engagement (ix) economic and welfare measures and (x) pandemic response and coordination," the affidavit said.

It said the Centre is in close and continuous collaboration with states and UTs, and is monitoring the COVID-19 situation throughout the country up to the district level on a daily basis. The affidavit said the website of the Union health ministry displays on a daily basis the district-wise positivity trend to guide states to take appropriate public health response.

"It is submitted that though the trajectory of the COVID-19 spread throughout the country is encouraging as of now, the central government is continuously preparing state governments/UTs, and their infrastructure to meet with any future resurgence," it said.

Meanwhile, the UAE announced on Sunday that it will continue to ban entry from India and 13 other countries. Cargo flights, business and charter flights will be exempted from this ban. Flights from India, Pakistan, Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic Of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, and South Africa will remain suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.