COVID-19: Centre rushes high-level teams to four states including Gujarat

New Delhi: The Centre has rushed high-level teams to Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan and Manipur where they will visit districts reporting high number of COVID-19 cases and support the state's efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of positive cases.



With the spike in daily new COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Delhi, the spillover effect is being observed in the NCR regions within Haryana and Rajasthan where the number of COVID positive patients is on the rise, the Union Health ministry said on Thursday.

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, New Delhi is leading the three-member team to Haryana and Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog is heading the Rajasthan team.

The Health ministry said Dr S K Singh, Director of National Centre for Disease Control, will be leading the team to Gujarat while Dr L Swasticharan, Additional DDG, Directorate General of Health Services (DHGS), is heading the Manipur team.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 89.58 lakh with 45,576 fresh infections, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to over 83.83 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.58 per cent on Thursday.

The total Coronavirus cases mounted to 89,58,483, with 45,576 infections being reported in a day while the death toll climbed to 1,31,578 with 585 new fatalities. The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the ninth consecutive day.

There are 4,43,303 active cases of Coronavirus infection in the country as on date which accounts for 4.95 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total recoveries have surged to 83,83,602, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.58 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 12,85,08,389 samples have been tested up to November 18, of which 10,28,203 samples were tested on Wednesday.