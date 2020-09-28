COVID-19 caseload nears 60 lakh; number of recoveries close to 50 lakh

New Delhi: A total of 92,043 people have recuperated from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, taking India's total recoveries close to 50 lakhs and exceeding the active cases of Coronavirus infection by 39,85,225, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.



With 88,600 new infections, the total Coronavirus cases mounted to 59,92,532, while the death toll climbed to 94,503 with 1,124 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, data updated at 8 am showed.

The single-day recoveries on an average for the last few days have been more than 90,000, the ministry said underlining, "This high rate of daily recoveries has sustained India's leading global position as the country with the maximum number of recovered cases."

"Maintaining its upward trend, the national recovery rate presently has risen to 82.46 per cent," the ministry highlighted. The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.58 per cent.

As many as 21 states and UTs have reported higher numbers of new recoveries than the new cases, the ministry said.

A total 76 per cent of the new recovered cases are found in 10 states and UTs — Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Delhi Chhattisgarh, Kerala and West Bengal.

Maharashtra continues to top this list. It has alone contributed more than 23,000 followed by Andhra Pradesh with more than more than 9,000 cases, the ministry said.

"The number of active patients has been below 10 lakh for several successive days. The active caseload is merely 15.96 per cent of the total caseload," the ministry said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 7,12,57,836 samples have been tested up to September 26 with 9,87,861 samples being tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday that ICMR's second sero-survey shows that Indian population is still far from achieving herd immunity against Coronavirus infection. He underlined the need for following COVID appropriate behaviour and also stressed that masks be worn even in places of worship.

The health minister also dispelled fears regarding the phased opening of schools, and advised on proper protocol to be followed while visiting salons and hair spas. He asked everyone to always raise awareness regarding COVID appropriate behavior which he himself does by stopping his car and asking non-compliant people to wear their masks.

"The pandemic can only be fought when the government and society work in tandem," he was quoted as saying in the statement released by health ministry.