Covid-19: 67 cops test positive at District Police lines in Anantnag

At least 67 cops were tested positive for COVID-19 in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, at the District Police lines in Anantnag. Anantnag police are undertaking aggressive testing for identifying COVID-19 cases. Samples of more than 300 cops have been taken so far for testing. Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded its second-highest jump in coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, with 106 new infections, including police personnel and doctors. Three patients died on Monday at a hospital in Srinagar, taking the death toll to 16.

(Input and image from the times of india)