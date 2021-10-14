Top
Court to pass order on Aryan Khan's bail plea on October 20

Mumbai: A special NDPS court here would pronounce its orders on bail applications filed by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and two others on October 20 in a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship off Mumbai.

After hearing extensive arguments of the investigating agency NCB and defense lawyers on Thursday, special judge V V Patil posted the matter for orders on October 20.

Earlier, a magistrate's court had rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant.

The three were among those arrested from the Goa-bound cruise ship on October 3.

PTI

