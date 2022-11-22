Court extends Poonawala's custody by 4 days, allows polygraph test

New Delhi (PTI): A court here on Tuesday extended the police custody of Aaftab Poonawala, who allegedly strangled his live-in partner and cut her body into 35 pieces before disposing it of, by four days, while another judge allowed police to go ahead with a polygraph test to unravel the murder.



"In view of the reasons stated by investigating officer, it is the considered opinion of this court that further remand of the accused be authorised in police custody for the purpose of ensuring conclusion of investigation in the matter. Accordingly, remand of accused is hereby authorized in police custody for further period of four days till November 26," Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla said.

The judge said the IO has informed the court, citing information received from sources, that some religious organisations or miscreants might attack the accused and that he be produced at the lockup of Saket district court.

"Upon the request so received from the IO and in order to ensure the safe production of accused, the present proceedings have been undertaken at the lockup, Saket Courts Complex at 9.30 am today," the judge said.

The judge also noted he was satisfied with the legal representation being provided to Poonawala by legal aid counsel Abinash Kumar.

The court noted, in the application for extension of Poonawala's police remand, the IO said some more body parts of the deceased, Shraddha Walkar, including her jaws, were recovered from a jungle on November 20.

The IO also requested for extension of his police custody on the ground that more body parts or bones and weapons can be recovered on the basis of the disclosures made by the accused, the court said.

It is further submitted that a rough site plan has been found at the house of the accused which may assist in the search and custodial interrogation, the court said, adding the accused will also be required to connect the chain of events in the crime.

Separately, another court of Vijayshree Rathore allowed the police application for conducting a polygraph test on Poonawala.

A detailed order in the matter is awaited.