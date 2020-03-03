Coronavirus: Visas Issued To Citizens Of 4 Nations By March 3 Suspended

New Delhi: A day after two fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in India, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday issued a travel advisory suspending all regular visas/e-visas granted on or before March 3 to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan who have not yet entered India.

The advisory also suspends visa on arrival (VoA) issued by March 3 to Japan and South Korea nationals who have not yet entered India.

Those requiring to travel to India due to compelling reasons, may seek fresh visa from nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate, said the advisory which brought the suspension with immediate effect.

In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory on Tuesday.

Regular (sticker) visa / e-Visa granted to nationals of China, issued on or before February 5 were suspended earlier. It shall remain in force. Those needing to travel to India under compelling circumstances may apply for fresh visa to nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate.

The advisory said regular (sticker) visas/e-visas granted to all foreign nationals who have travelled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan on or after February 1, and who have not yet entered India stand suspended with immediate effect.

It also said diplomats, officials of UN and other International bodies, Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cardholders and aircrew from above countries are exempted from such restriction on entry. However, their medical screening is compulsory.

"Passengers of all international flights entering into India from any port are required to furnish duly filled self-declaration form (including personal particulars i.e. phone no. and address in India) and travel history, to health officials and immigration officials at all ports.

"Passengers (foreign and Indian) other than those restricted, arriving directly or indirectly from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore and Taiwan must undergo medical screening at port of entry," it said.

It said all Indian citizens are advised to refrain from travel to China, Iran, South Korea, Italy and asked them to avoid non-essential travel to other COVID-19 affected countries.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said six cases with "high-viral load" were detected during sample testing in Agra and these people have been kept in isolation.

The six had come in contact with a 45-year-old patient from Delhi, whose case came to light on Monday, and they include his family members.

According to government sources, the man, who is a resident of Mayur Vihar, had visited them in Agra.

The six have been kept in isolation at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and their samples are being sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for confirmation.

(Inputs from ndtv.com)