Coronavirus Updates: Will try to resume international flights before August, says Aviation Minister

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions, the government is trying to resume a good percentage of international flights before August, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday. The minister was responding to queries on air operations during a live Facebook interaction with the public when he made the statement.

Puri also said that there is no need for quarantine of passengers who have green status on the Aarogya Setu app on their phones. "I would recommend Aarogya Setu app to everyone. It's an excellent contact-tracing device," he added.

With over 6,500 fresh cases, the Covid tally in India rose to 1,25,101 on Saturday morning, with as many as 3,720 fatalities, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held an interaction with migrant workers who have been affected by the two-month nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the virus.

Over five million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, including 3,38,183 deaths. Brazil on Friday surpassed Russia to become the nation with the second-highest number of infections, behind only the US, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

