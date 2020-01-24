Two Indians quarantined in Mumbai over coronavirus fears

Mumbai: Two Indians who travelled to Mumbai from China have been kept in an isolation ward at Kasturba Hospital, and their blood samples have been collected to check for the new strain of coronavirus.

At least 1,739 passengers flying in from China have been screened at Mumbai airport. At least six of these passengers (three from Mumbai and three from Pune) were arriving from coronavirus-affected regions in China. Of them, two, a resident of Nallasopara and another from Kalyan, showed mild cough and cold symptoms.

The female traveller landed in the city on January 22 after stayed in China for a week in Foshan city. The other passenger, a male Kalyan resident, also landed on the same day after visiting Guangzhou. Both were shifted to Kasturba hospital as a precautionary measure and quarantined.

Their blood samples were collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) test. State health officials will keep them under observation for 28 days.

"They are stable, only cough persist. Once the cough subsides we will discharge them and continue to monitor their heath. We can't keep them for 28 days in hospital," said Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

"Neither China nor the World Health Organization (WHO) has transmission period for this virus. Usually, it takes only few days for symptoms to surface in respiratory infection. We are observing the case for double the period, in this case, 28 days. It will provide a sufficient window to detect any symptoms," said state epidemiologist Dr Pradeep Awate.

(Inputs from The Indian Express)