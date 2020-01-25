Coronavirus outbreak LIVE: Seven quarantined; 73 under watch in Kerala

At least seven Indians have been kept under observation in Kerala to check for possible exposure to the deadly novel coronavirus which has claimed 41 lives in China. Kerala health ministry officials said the seven, who returned from China, showed mild symptoms of fever, cough and sore throat, reported news agency PTI. Among the seven, two are in Kochi and four are in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Pathanamthitta respectively.

Apart from this, at least 73 people have been reportedly kept under medical surveillance at their homes in Kerala.

Four Indians — two in Mumbai and one each in Bengaluru and Hyderabad — tested negative for the virus on Friday. With over 20,000 passengers returning from China and Hong Kong this month, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi set up an isolation ward and kept beds ready for providing treatment to any suspected case.

More than 1,300 people have been infected by coronavirus globally, including in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Nepal, France and the US.

