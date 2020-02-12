Coronavirus outbreak LIVE: Death toll crosses 1,100; new cases lowest since January

The death toll due to coronavirus outbreak in China's Hubei province rose to 1,113 Tuesday even though new cases of the infection were the lowest reported since January, according to the National Health Commission. Hubei, the province at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, reported another 94 deaths and 1,638 new cases as of Tuesday.

The new cases of the infection are down from a peak of over 3,000 cases on February 4, and the lowest number since 1,347 which was reported on January 31. Meanwhile, the total cases of the new coronavirus in China have now surpassed 44,000, according to the WHO and Chinese health officials.

As Novel coronavirus continues to spread to different countries, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tuesday warned of a global threat potentially worse than terrorism. Also, India's first coronavirus positive patient, currently admitted to the isolation ward at the Thrissur Medical College in Kerala, is on her way to recovery, a top source within the state health department confirmed Monday.

