Coronavirus outbreak: 64 more fatalities in China reported on Tuesday, toll reaches 425

The number of confirmed deaths in China due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak has reached 425, with 64 new fatalities reported on Tuesday.

All of the new deaths were in central Hubei province, the ground zero of the epidemic.

On the other hand, the figures for confirmed cases has climbed to a whopping 20,438, Chinese health officials informed.

The latest figures are up from 361 deaths and 17,205 confirmed cases that were reported earlier.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said the number of cases will keep growing because thousands of suspected cases are yet to be tested.

The new figures come after the country opened a new hospital built in 10 days, infused cash into tumbling financial markets and further restricted people's movement in hopes of containing the rapidly spreading virus and its escalating impact.

Japanese officials were deciding whether to quarantine more than 3,000 people on a cruise ship that carried a passenger who tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, countries are continuing evacuations and restricting the entry of Chinese or people who have recently traveled in the country.

In India, the Kerala government has declared coronavirus a state calamity after the third confirmed case was reported on Monday. The decision was taken under the directions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has instructed that all necessary steps be taken to ensure that the outbreak is effectively controlled.

At least another 171 cases have been reported in more than two dozen other countries and regions, including the United States, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong and Britain.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, presiding over a special meeting of the country's top Communist Party body for the second time since the crisis started, said "we have launched a people's war of prevention of the epidemic."

The virus is thought to have emerged late last year in a Wuhan market illegally trading wildlife and later spread to the rest of the world. It can cause pneumonia and spreads between people in droplets from coughs and sneezes.

(Inputs and image from dnaindia.com)