Coronavirus LIVE: One student in Kerala, who returned from Wuhan, tests positive
One student in Kerala, who just returned from Wuhan tested positive for Novel Coronavirus, on Thursday. The patient, who had been studying in Wuhan University, is now kept in isolation. He is stable and is being closely monitored, the government of India stated in a press release.
Meanwhile, all the suspected Coronovirus patients kept in the isolation ward of the RML Hospital in New Delhi have tested negative, a Health ministry official said on Thursday. "Their samples were sent for testing to NIV Pune and they have tested negative," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying. However, adding to the worry about the danger of fast-spreading Coronavirus that has claimed 170 lives in China, three Japanese people evacuated from China have been found to be infected with the flu. Two of them had not even shown symptoms, reported Reuters. The Chinese government on Thursday has confirmed 1,700 new infections, taking the number to 7,711.
The Indian government has announced plans to operate two flights to evacuate Indian citizens from Hubei and isolate them for 28 days, instead of the customary 14-day incubation period, in New Delhi. Health Ministry officials said only those without symptoms of the flu will be airlifted out of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, to minimise the chances of the infection spreading to people who have not been exposed to the virus, such as those facilitating the evacuation.
(Inputs from The Indian Express)
