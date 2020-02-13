Coronavirus LIVE: Kerala patient discharged, two others recovering

Coronavirus LIVE updates: So far, there have been three confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in India and two of them have been cured while one other has also been discharged, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Japan confirmed 44 fresh cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) onboard a luxury cruise currently quarantined near Yokohama port, where two Indian nationals, among others, have tested positive. The ship, which is carrying more than 3,500 passengers and crew members, has 218 people infected with the virus out of 713 people tested since the ship returned to the Yokohama Port on February 3. In all, Japan has 247 confirmed cases.

A 17-old-month child in Pune, on the other hand, who had earlier been tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19), was discharged on Wednesday after a throat swab tested negative for the disease.

On the other hand, the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the annual telecoms industry gathering that draws more than 100,000 visitors to Barcelona, was cancelled on Wednesday after a mass exodus by exhibitors due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak. The death toll due to the Coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 1,355 while the number of new cases soared by 14,840 – also a daily record – to a total of 48,206 cases, Reuters reported.

(Inputs from theindianexpress)