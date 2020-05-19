Coronavirus India Updates: MHA asks states to allow more trains to ferry migrants

Coronavirus India Live Updates: With India reporting 4,970 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of infections due to the coronavirus pandemic crossed the 1 lakh-mark to reach 101,139 from 96,169 on Monday, while the death toll rose to 3,163 on Tuesday. As many as 39,173 people have been treated and discharged across the country so far.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked states to allow plying of more trains to ferry migrant workers, adding that more clarity is needed about the departure of trains or buses. It also said that lack of clarity about running of trains, buses coupled with rumours is causing unrest amongst migrant workers.

In Bihar, of the 835 samples taken from migrant workers who returned from Delhi, as many as 218 were Covid positive. This works out to a positivity rate of over 26 per cent, while the rate in the national capital is about 7 per cent. Until May 18, the state tested a total of 8,337 samples of migrant workers and about 8% were found to be Covid-positive — double the national average positivity rate which is about 4%.

Meanwhile, as the lockdown has been eased across the country, and more migrant workers return to their home states, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Monday revised the testing protocol to include symptomatic "returnees and migrants", hospitalised patients and "frontline workers". The lockdown has been extended for two more weeks till May 31.

On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Monday released guidelines on measures to be taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 at workplaces. According to a circular released by the MHA, there are four types of measures to be taken to check the spread of the virus — Basic preventive measures, Preventive measures for offices, Measures to be taken on occurrence of cases and closure of workplaces.

Globally, 4.8 million people have been infected, while over 3.18 lakh casualties have been reported. World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday said he will "initiate an independent evaluation" at "the earliest appropriate moment". Beijing, which has been under mounting global pressure, also seemed to have relented on its opposition for an inquiry into the origin of the virus, believed to be a wet market in Wuhan.

