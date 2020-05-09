Top
Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > Coronavirus live updates: 62 CRPF personnel test Covid positive; total cases in force rise to 234

Coronavirus live updates: 62 CRPF personnel test Covid positive; total cases in force rise to 234

Coronavirus live updates: 62 CRPF personnel test Covid positive; total cases in force rise to 234

India's Covid-19 count is nearing 60,000 mark with 59,662 cases after new cases topped 3,000 for the third consecutive day. The overall death toll too was just short of 2,000 at 1,981. Overall, 3,294 fresh cases were reported from states in past 24-hour.

Details awaited.


(Inputs and imge from timesofindia.com)


Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it