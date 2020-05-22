Coronavirus India Updates: With over 6,000 fresh cases, India's tally rises to 118,447; death toll at 3,583

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker India News Live Updates: In a biggest spike in the number of cases, India reported 6,088 fresh cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of coronavirus infections to 118,447. The death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic rose to 3,583 on Friday and of the total tally, as many as 48,533 people have been treated and discharged so far. India has the 11th highest cases across the world. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 41,642 active cases. Apart from the infection, West Bengal and Odisha are now also fighting the super cyclone Amphan.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das Friday said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Friday unanimously decided to slash the repo rate by another 40 basis points from 4.4 per cent to 4 per cent. The announcement came following a three-day off-cycle meeting of the MPC, held between May 20 and 22.

The Home Ministry Thursday issued a statement to states, saying guidelines for lockdown 4.0 are not being implemented properly. The ministry asked the states to delineate zones properly along its directions and emphasized the need for night curfew.

The Civil Aviation Ministry Thursday said that only one-third flight services will be resumed on May 25 and passengers with only web check-in will be allowed to travel. Only one baggage will be allowed for check-in and no in-flight meal services will be allowed as per the guidelines. The Airports Authority of India issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for recommencement of domestic flight, making the use of Aarogya Setu app mandatory for those above 14 years. There will be sanitisation of baggage before entering the airport and strict social distancing measures will be in place.

Globally, 5,103,278 people have been infected with the virus, while 332,925 have died. The United States has recorded almost 95,000 deaths so far. As scientists across the world work frantically to find a vaccine against COVID-19, all eyes are on US-based company Moderna's encouraging early results on a small group of healthy volunteers. Despite the continued increase in cases, many countries are opening schools and workplaces following weeks of lockdown that have stemmed the spread.

