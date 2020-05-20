Coronavirus India Updates: Covid-19 recovery rate improves to 39.62 per cent, says Health Ministry

Coronavirus India Live Updates: The Health Ministry Wednesday said the Covid-19 recovery rate in India has improved to 39.62 per cent, adding that at least 42,298 people have recovered from the virus. "Globally, 62 people per lakh have been affected with Covid-19. Whereas in India, only 7.9 people per lakh population have been affected by the coronavirus," Health Secretary Luv Agarwal said.

With 5,611 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus infections Wednesday rose to 1,06,750. At least 3,303 people have died due to the disease. While Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 37,136 cases and 1,325 deaths, Odisha is emerging as a point of concern with 978 cases and five deaths. Already fighting a surge in Covid-19 cases after the return of migrants, the Odisha government now faces the unique challenge of bracing for cyclone Amphan while keeping social distancing in mind.

Meanwhile, Kerala has added 139 Covid-19 cases in the last 10 days but the government has ruled out community spread of the virus based on random testing done on 5,630 samples, of which only four tested positive. In Delhi, the heath department has red-flagged the fact that even though coronavirus cases are rising in the city (10,054), the number of containment zones is going down. Gujarat, with the second highest number of cases and deaths at 11,745 and 694 respectively, has the most number of people living in containment zones, 31 lakh, across the state.

As the global toll of the coronavirus crosses 3,20,000, a resolution to probe the origin of the virus and to evaluate the role of the World Health Organization (WHO) was passed by an overwhelming support of around 130 countries, including India, at the World Health Assembly in Geneva. Over 4.8 million people are infected with the virus worldwide, with the most number of fatalities in the United States (91,187), followed by the United Kingdom (35,422) and Italy (32,169).

(Input from theindianexpress.com)