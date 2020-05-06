Coronavirus India Updates: 85 BSF personnel test positive today; Delhi Police constable dies

Coronavirus India Updates: With 111 deaths since Tuesday evening, the toll due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic rose to 1,694 on Wednesday, while the total number of cases increased to 49,391 including the 14,182 people who have been treated and discharged so far. As many as 2,680 new infections have been reported since last evening.

The Centre on Wednesday came down heavily on the West Bengal government for not allowing movement of essential goods through the Indo-Bangladesh border, saying such acts would have international implications. The Union Home Ministry also told the state government that it had not implemented repeated directions from the Centre for free movement of cargo, in violation of the Disaster Management Act.

At least 85 personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) tested positive for Covid on Wednesday, taking the number of infections within the force to 152. Of the total, 110 cases were reported from New Delhi, while the rest were from Tripura. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), on the other hand, has 137 infections.

Globally, 257,277 people have died and 3,663,824 have been infected by the coronavirus. The United States has over 70,000 fatalities, followed by the United Kingdom (29,501), Italy (29,315), Spain (25,613) and France (25,537). As many as 1,199,254 people have recovered globally. With scientists worldwide working on a vaccine, Israel's Defence Minister Naftali Bennett has said the country's main biological research institute has made a "significant breakthrough" in developing an antibody to the novel coronavirus.

(Inputs and image from theindianexpress.com)