Coronavirus cases climb to 30 in India, Delhi primary schools shut till Mar 31

New Delhi: In the wake of coronavirus threat, the Delhi government on Thursday ordered the closure of all primary schools in the state till March 31.

All government, aided, private, MCD and NDMC schools will remain closed till March 31 to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID- 19 among children.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tweeted," As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, Delhi Government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools (Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC) till 31/3/20."

In India, 30 positive cases have been reported so far, including 16 Italian tourists.The virus has claimed over 3,000 lives all over the world besides infecting more than 90,000 people.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi government advised head of departments (HoDs), autonomous bodies and municipal corporations to suspend the biometric attendance system. "A letter has been written to principal secretaries, secretaries, autonomous bodies and municipal corporations for the suspension of biometric attendance in view of coronavirus threat," an official told PTI.

A resident of Mayur Vihar was the first positive case reported in Delhi who infected six of his family members in Agra. 88 people who were in contact with the patient are under observation, the government said.

