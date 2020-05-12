Coronavirus Cases In India Cross 70,000-Mark, 2,293 Deaths: 10 Points

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India crossed the 70,000-mark as the country registered 70,756 cases, including 2,293 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Union Health Ministry. In the last 24 hours, 3,604 new cases and 87 deaths were reported. The nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the highly contagious virus is likely to be extended for a third time beyond May 17 but more restrictions may be eased in areas that are not severely affected, government sources told NDTV on Monday, following an online meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers. PM Modi has asked states to send in suggestions for changes to the current rules by May 15.

Here are the top 10 updates on coronavirus in India:

In Maharashtra, the state that has the highest number of cases, Monday was the sixth straight day of reporting over 1,000 new cases. COVID-19 cases have risen to 23,401 with the state reporting 1,230 new cases on Tuesday. The number of deaths rose to 868.

Gujarat has the second-highest cases, with a tally of 8,541, including 513 deaths.

Tamil Nadu saw a single day high of 798 new cases, taking the state's tally to 8,002. Chennai's Koyambedu vegetable market accounts for at least 1,800 cases. Authorities estimate that at least 7,500 people could have contracted the virus from the market and anticipate a similar spike in numbers through this week citing ramped-up targeted testing

The country's recovery rate - number of patients who have successfully fought the illness - stood at 31.73 per cent this morning. A total of 22,455 patients have recovered so far.

"I am of the firm view that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown were not needed during the second phase and similarly the measures needed in the third phase are not needed in the fourth," the Prime Minister said on Monday, according to a statement released after the meeting with the Chief Ministers.

The Prime Minister also asked citizens to prepare for a world that's different from the one they knew before the lockdown. "We must understand that the world has fundamentally changed post COVID-Now the world will be Pre-Corona, Post-Corona just like the case of the World Wars. And this would entail significant changes in how we function," he said.

Select passenger train services will resume from today for which the Indian Railways has released a new timetable with details of stations and timings. A total of 30 trains - 15 pairs of return trips - will run from New Delhi railway station to other cities including Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai.

Meanwhile, tragic stories about migrant workers and their families making their way home continue to emerge from various parts of the country. Two migrants on the move, travelling thousands of kilometres to their villages have been killed since last night in car crashes in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Worldwide, 41,75,272 people have coronavirus. 2, 85,970 lakh people have died.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that "extreme vigilance" was needed as countries begin to exit from lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, amid global concerns about a second wave of infections.

