Coronavirus: 9 back from China under watch

Kochi/Mumbai: Nine persons — seven in Kerala, two in Mumbai and one in Hyderabad — who were among the hundreds of passengers who returned from China in the recent days are under observation in hospitals to check for possible exposure to the deadly novel coronavirus, Central and state officials said on Friday.

Officials in Kerala said another 73 people were being kept under medical surveillance at their homes in the state.

Over 20,000 passengers returning from mainland China and Hong Kong underwent thermal screenings at seven international airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Cochin.

The coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes, but the virus in China is a novel strain and not seen before. It has killed 26 people so far, and has caused alarm because of its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome).