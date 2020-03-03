Cops Question Kamal Haasan In Probe Into Film Set Accident That Killed 3

Chennai: South actor-politician Kamal Haasan appeared before Chennai Police today in connection with the death of three men on a film set last month. All three were assistant directors who died after a crane they were sitting on broke apart and crashed while shooting for Kamal Haasan's film Indian 2, which is being shot at the EVP Film City on the outskirts of the city.

Nine others were injured in the incident. Kamal Haasan was at another location inside the complex when the accident occurred, a source who asked not to be identified told NDTV.

Chennai Police had registered a case of negligence causing death and injury and said responsibility for the incident would be fixed after studying the forensic report.

The director of the film, Shankar, was summoned last week.

The accident caused a stir in the Tamil film industry and raised concerns over lack of safety measures during shoots and on sets.

Shortly after the crash Kamal Haasan wrote a public statement to Lyca Productions, the company behind Indian 2, asking if insurance cover had been taken and questioning other steps taken to ensure safety of cast and crew members.

The company responded by saying the veteran actor, who launched his political party - Makkal Needhi Maiam - ahead of Lok Sabha polls in April-May last year, was always in control, hinting that he should accept part of the blame for the accident.

