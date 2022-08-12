Millennium Post
Cop injured as terrorists open fire at security personnel in J-K's Bijbehara

BY PTI12 Aug 2022 1:30 PM GMT
Srinagar: A policeman was injured on Friday when terrorists attacked a team of security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said.

"#Terrorists fired upon joint naka party of police/CRPF in #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag," the Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

A policeman sustained injuries in the attack and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, the police said.

The area has been cordoned-off and a search is in progress, they added.

PTI

