Cop injured as terrorists open fire at security personnel in J-K's Bijbehara
Srinagar: A policeman was injured on Friday when terrorists attacked a team of security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said.
"#Terrorists fired upon joint naka party of police/CRPF in #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag," the Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.
A policeman sustained injuries in the attack and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, the police said.
The area has been cordoned-off and a search is in progress, they added.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Retail inflation eases to 6.71 pc in July as food prices soften12 Aug 2022 1:41 PM GMT
Cop injured as terrorists open fire at security personnel in J-K's...12 Aug 2022 1:30 PM GMT
Male-bound Go First flight diverted to Coimbatore following smoke...12 Aug 2022 1:15 PM GMT
Nitish defends 'Z-plus' security for Tejashwi, backs 10-lakh jobs...12 Aug 2022 12:08 PM GMT
Youth should be aware of rights but also mindful of duties &...12 Aug 2022 11:42 AM GMT