Cop, 3 others dead as CAA protest intensifies

New Delhi: The rioting that started on Sunday night witnessed intense escalation on Monday and spread to a series of locations in North-East Delhi resulting in the death of four persons including a Delhi Police Head Constable.



More than 50 people, including a DCP (Shahdara) were injured in the riots which went on till evening when Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in 10 separate locations across North-East Delhi where the riots were restricted. The DCP was taken into the operation theatre for surgery. A senior officer said the deceased constable, Rattan Lal, was attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri.

Meanwhile, one Mohammad Furqaan, a civilian and two others also died in the violence. The Delhi Police have now registered four cases in connection with the riots in Delhi's Jafrabad and nearby areas. One FIR has been registered at Welcome police station while another has been lodged at Jafrabad police station. Two other FIRs have been registered at Dayalpur police station, police said.

From areas including Maujpur-Babarpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh, Dayalpur, Khajuri Khaas, incidents of rioting and arson were reported. Earlier, protesters torched at least two houses and a fire tender in Jafrabad and Maujpur where riots continued for the second consecutive day and also hurled stones at each other.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Ved Prakash Surya said they had spoken to both sides and the situation was under control. However, the riots continued even after his statement. "It is appealed to the people of Delhi and particularly to the North-East District to maintain peace and harmony and not to believe in any false rumours," Delhi Police said in a press statement.

Rattan Lal sustained grave injuries during the stone-pelting in the area. The brother of another deceased, Mohammad Furqaan, said his kin died in the riots. "I got phone calls that my brother was shot. I reached the hospital and found that he had died," said Imran, the deceased's brother, adding that he was not involved in the protests.

The police used tear gas and smoke grenades while trying to disperse the crowds as both sides hurled stones and turned a wide boulevard into a rock-strewn battle zone, about 11 miles from where US President Donald Trump will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks on Tuesday.

An unidentified man was also seen pointing his country-made pistol at the police personnel and is said to have fired several rounds before he was detained on Monday evening. At least 20 people who were injured, including cops and protesters, were brought to GTB Hospital.

Political leaders cutting across party lines appealed for calm on Monday as pro and anti-CAA protesters clashed for the second straight day.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said: "The violence today in Delhi is disturbing and must be unequivocally condemned. Peaceful protests are a sign of a healthy democracy, but violence can never be justified."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also appealed for peace, saying only the common man and the nation are at loss due to violence.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home minister Amit Shah to restore law and order in the area. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also appealed for peace.

In a series of tweets, Ajay Maken suggested Kejriwal to take immediate steps.

A video of BJP leader Kapil Mishra addressing a crowd threatening to "take to the streets" should police fail to clear city roads of protesters supporting the controversial amendment to the Citizenship Law had gone viral.

In a controversial speech on Sunday before violence broke out, Mishra was heard saying: "They want Delhi to burn. Which is why the streets have been closed off..."