Coordinated efforts will lead to faster recovery from pandemic: PM at G20

New Delhi/Riyadh: The COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest challenge the world is facing since World War-II and is an important turning point in the history of humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the G20 summit on Saturday, as he offered India's IT prowess for efficient functioning of the grouping.



"Had a very fruitful discussion with G20 leaders. Coordinated efforts by the largest economies of the world will surely lead to faster recovery from this pandemic. Thanked Saudi Arabia for hosting the Virtual Summit," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"Transparency in our processes helps in inspiring our societies to fight crisis collectively and with confidence. Spirit of trusteeship towards planet Earth will inspire us for a healthy and holistic lifestyle," he said.

Modi also said that "Work from Anywhere" is a new normal in the post-COVID world and suggested creation of a virtual G20 secretariat.

The prime minister also suggested developing a new global index for the post-corona world that comprises four key elements -- creation of a vast talent pool, ensuring that technology reaches all segments of society, transparency in systems of governance and dealing with Mother Earth with a spirit of trusteeship.

Based on this, the G20 can lay the foundation of a new world, he said.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman opened the Group of 20 summit as the coronavirus pandemic overshadows this year's gathering of heads of state that is being held in the virtual format. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump were among the world leaders who joined PM Modi via video conferencing to discuss the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic. India is scheduled to host the G20 summit in 2022.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 90.50 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to over 84.78 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.67 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Saturday. The total Coronavirus cases mounted to 90,50,597 with 46,232 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,32,726 with 564 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the eleventh consecutive day. There are 4,39,747 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 4.86 per cent of the total caseload, as per the data.

The total recoveries have surged to 84,78,124 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.67 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total number of tests conducted in India for the detection of COVID-19 infection has crossed the 13-crore mark with last one crore done in just 10 days, while the cumulative positivity rate remained low and continues a downward trajectory.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over 13.06 crore samples have been tested till November 20 with 10,66,022 being tested on Friday.