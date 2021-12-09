'Consensus on govt's fresh proposal'

New Delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday said that a consensus has been reached over a revised draft proposal of the Centre on their pending demands and it will now meet on Thursday to decide the future course of the movement, even as its leaders demanded a formal communication on government letterhead.



Farmer leader and SKM core committee member Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that the earlier draft from the central government on pending demands was not acceptable to them following which a fresh proposal was received from the Centre on Wednesday.

"We are in agreement with the government regarding our demands. We will decide about suspending the agitation after the meeting tomorrow. No decision has been taken yet on calling off the agitation. Another meeting of SKM will be to be held tomorrow (Thursday) at 12 noon," Chaduni said at a press conference after a meeting of the SKM core committee.

The SKM has also formed a five-member panel for a dialogue with the Centre regarding pending demands of farmers including legal guarantee on MSP.