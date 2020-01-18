Cong's first list of candidates out, includes Lovely, Lamba

New Delhi: The Congress party on Saturday announced a list of 54 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held on February 8.



Among the prominent candidates in the list of candidates are Arvinder Singh Lovely, who has been fielded from Gandhi Nagar constituency, Poonam Azad from Sangam Vihar, former Aam Aadmi Party leader Alka Lamba from Chandni Chowk constituency and Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran.

The party has also fielded Adarsh Shastri, the grandson of Lal Bahadur Shastri, who joined the party on Saturday, from Dwarka. Adarsh was formerly with the AAP.

Former Delhi minister Ashok Kumar Walia will contest from Krishna Nagar constituency while Mateen Ahamad has been fielded from Seelampur.

The Congress has not decided its candidate against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat.

The party has fielded Lakshman Rawat against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from Patparganj.

Meanwhile, former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken has yet not been named in the list. The party still has to release its second list of 16 candidates.