Congress will protect Manipur's history, culture, language: Rahul Gandhi

Imphal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the party will protect the history, culture and language of Manipur which the -"BJP and RSS have undermined-".



The Lok Sabha MP also promised to give one-third reservation to women in Manipur, revive the MSME sector, make the state self-sufficient in rice production, improve irrigational facilities, construct food parks and build more women-controlled 'Ima markets'.

Addressing a public rally in Imphal, he said, -"BJP and RSS come to Manipur not with respect but with a sense of superiority. On the other hand, I come with humility to learn from the diverse tribes, the hills and the valley, and how you treat your women.-"

-"I believe that every single state has equal right to have own languages, culture, history and a way of looking at themselves. On the other hand, BJP believes in one ideology, one language and one culture. India is facing a battle between these two ideologies,-" he said.

He claimed that Union Home Minster Amit Shah had invited some leaders from the state to his residence and asked them to take off their shoes while keeping his shoes on.

-"A minister defended it saying it is his culture to take off shoes but it is not my culture to humiliate guests. They are assaulting our culture and traditions,-" he said.

The Congress leader said that BJP has also assaulted the democratic traditions by not holding ADC elections in the hills despite claiming that it has brought governance at the doorsteps.

-"Palm oil plantations are being planned to destroy your future. These will benefit only a handful of big businesses,-" he said.

He also alleged that thousands of people had died in Manipur due to lack of oxygen and ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic and the northeastern state was among the worst performers in vaccination.

The Congress leader claimed that GST has affected small and medium enterprises in Manipur.

-"We will guarantee MSP in horticulture. We want to make Manipur self-sufficient in rice production, and improve irrigational facilities. The Congress will revive the MSME sector, and support and protect smaller businesses, focus on food processing industries and establish food parks,-" he said.

The MP said that the Congress will build more women-controlled 'Ima markets' and give one-third reservation to women in the state.

-"Uttar Pradesh is bigger than Manipur but for us, both the states are equally important,-" he added.