Cong sweeps K'taka urban local body polls with 119 seats; BJP 3rd

Bengaluru: As the counting for Karnataka urban local body polls concluded, Congress state president D K Shivakumar expressed happiness as his party won by gaining seven out of 10 ULBs.

In a tweet, he said: "Congress has won 7 out of the 10 Urban Local Bodies that went to polls. BJP has won only 1. I thank the people of Karnataka for placing their confidence in the Congress Party and punishing the BJP for its misrule. Overall, Congress won 119 seats, while BJP won just 56 and JD(S) 67."

Shivakumar further urged Karnataka Congress party workers and leaders not to celebrate in any way and continue assisting people the best they can in this national health emergency.

"This is not a time to celebrate victory but to reaffirm our commitment to serve the people during these difficult times. I request Karnataka Congress party workers and leaders not to celebrate in any way and continue assisting people the best they can in this national health emergency," read the tweet.