Cong prez poll: Sonia clears decks for Gehlot

New Delhi: With Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot himself confirming that he is ready to contest for Congress party's top post, it seems the decks have been cleared for him to become a non-Gandhi party president soon.



Prior to his scheduled meeting with party president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, the Rajasthan CM said he will contest for the top post if the leadership asks him to. However, he asserted that he would make one last-ditch effort to convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the position. Gehlot is also scheduled to meet Rahul in Kochi on Thursday to make a last attempt to persuade him.

His meeting with Gandhi is seen as a strategy session on his candidature in the election for the party chief. During the meeting, Sonia Gandhi indicated that the elections should be neutral and there will be no endorsement of any candidate.

Gehlot will file his nomination on Monday and his rival will be Shashi Tharoor, who had earlier got Sonia Gandhi's go-ahead to run for the Congress president's post.

However, as per sources, the party may relax the "one man one post" rule for Gehlot so that he can keep the chief ministerial post with himself to get protocol privileges. Gehlot is reportedly concerned that if he moves to a national role, he will be replaced as Rajasthan CM by rival Sachin Pilot, whose rebellion nearly brought down his government in 2020.

Sources in the party have said that even after being elected as the party president, Gehlot may remain the Rajasthan CM to get the protocol benefits during his visit to different parts of the country as while being just a president of a party, he may not get those preferences. It has also been claimed by party sources that Gehlot may not have any major responsibility in the affairs of Rajasthan and his only agenda would be to strengthen the party.

On being fielded for the party's top post, Gehlot said: "I am very fortunate that I have got the love and affection of Congressmen and women across the country and they have faith in me."

"The party has given me everything; post is not so important for me. If it is up to me, I wouldn't take any post but join Rahul Gandhi in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' looking at the situation in the country, with the Constitution being destroyed and democracy in danger. They are destroying the country," he said, adding: "Time will tell whether I remain (CM) or not. I would like to stay where the party benefits from me, I will not back down."

Asked about a prospective contest with Tharoor, he said that it should take place as it is good for internal democracy of the party.

The process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30. The date of scrutiny of the nomination papers would be October 1 while the last date of withdrawal of nominations would be October 8.

The election, if there is more than one candidate, will take place on October 17, while counting of votes, if necessary, and the counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.