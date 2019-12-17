Cong is peddling lies: Modi

Bhognadih: Accusing the Congress of peddling lies over the Citizenship Act and creating an atmosphere of fear among Muslims, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday reiterated that no citizen in the country would be affected by the amended law.

Addressing a poll rally here, he dared the Congress and its allies to announce that they were willing to give all Pakistani's Indian citizenship. He also alleged that "urban Naxals" were trying to instigate youth in the country to foment trouble. He even urged the protesting college and university students to bring forth issues for discussion with the government in a "democratic manner".