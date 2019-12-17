Cong is peddling lies: Modi
Bhognadih: Accusing the Congress of peddling lies over the Citizenship Act and creating an atmosphere of fear among Muslims, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday reiterated that no citizen in the country would be affected by the amended law.
Addressing a poll rally here, he dared the Congress and its allies to announce that they were willing to give all Pakistani's Indian citizenship. He also alleged that "urban Naxals" were trying to instigate youth in the country to foment trouble. He even urged the protesting college and university students to bring forth issues for discussion with the government in a "democratic manner".
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Xi in Macau for China handover anniversary18 Dec 2019 4:42 PM GMT
Japanese journalist wins high-profile #MeToo case18 Dec 2019 4:42 PM GMT
Samsung chairman Lee jailed for union sabotage18 Dec 2019 4:41 PM GMT
Sundarban and its majestic beast18 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
China's inexcusable internment18 Dec 2019 4:38 PM GMT