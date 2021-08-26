Cong govts did asset monetisations too: FM

Mumbai: Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on those criticising the Rs 6 lakh crore monetisation plan, wondering if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi even understands what such a move entails.



Speaking to reporters in the financial capital, Sitharaman alleged it is Congress that received kickbacks by selling resources such as land and mines.

She reminded that the governments headed by the Congress raised Rs 8,000 crore by monetising the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and in 2008, it was the UPA government that floated the request for proposal to lease out New Delhi Railway Station.

Recalling an incident where Gandhi tore off an ordinance he didn't agree with, Sitharaman questioned why he didn't tear off the RFP.

"If he indeed is against monetisation, why was the RFP on the monetisation of NDLS torn to pieces by Rahul Gandhi? And if this is monetisation, did they sell off the New Delhi railway station? Is it owned by jijaji (brother-in-law) now? Does he understand what is monetisation?"

Seeking to address concerns on cronyism and sell-offs of assets created over 70 years, Sitharaman reminded the Congress of the Commonwealth Games.

"Within one CWG, they finished all that which can be creamed out into the accounts of their cronies," she said.

Sitharaman reiterated that the asset monetisation plan does not involve selling off assets, and the assets will be handed back to the government.

Meanwhile, along with Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday also slammed the Centre over its NMP policy, claiming that it is a ploy to sell assets that belong to the country and not to Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the BJP.

Terming the NMP as a "shocking and unfortunate decision", the Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that the money raised by selling those assets will be used during elections against the Opposition parties.

"We condemn this shocking and unfortunate decision. These assets belong to the country. It is the property of neither Modi nor the BJP. They (Central government) can't just sell a country's assets as per their whims and fancies," Banerjee told reporters at the state Secretariat Nabanna.

The entire country will stand together and oppose this "anti-people" decision, she said.

"The BJP should be ashamed. No one has given them the right to sell our nation's assets," she said.