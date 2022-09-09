Cong calls for 4-hour Gujarat 'bandh' on Saturday to protest price rise, corruption, unemployment

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Congress has called for a symbolic 'bandh' between 8am and noon on Saturday in the state to protest against price rise, corruption and unemployment, a party functionary said.

The 'shutdown' announcement was made by Gujarat Congress in charge Raghu Sharma on August 26 while addressing a press conference here.

In a statement issued on Friday, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor appealed to traders, shopkeepers, cloth market workers, associations and small vendors to join the shutdown.

"Inflation, unemployment and corruption have skyrocketed under the Bharatiya Janata Party's 27-year rule in Gujarat. People are suffering. Instead of giving relief, the BJP government has imposed GST on food items such as milk, curd and paneer," said Thakor.

Thakor asked Congress workers to ensure no property is damaged during the bandh and to see that emergency services like ambulances etc are fully operational.

Meanwhile, a Congress-backed union representing auto rickshaws in Ahmedabad said it would participate in the bandh.

"We are also affected by price rise, especially CNG rates. Autorickshaws will not ply on city roads from 8am to 12 noon," Gujarat Auto Rickshaw Action Committee president Ashok Punjabi said.



