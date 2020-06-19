Confine activities to your side of LAC: India tells China

New Delhi: India on Thursday asked China to confine its activities to its side of the LAC, and trashed as "exaggerated" and "untenable" the Chinese Army claim of sovereignty over eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, the site of violent hand-to-hand combat that left 20 Indian soldiers dead three days back.



India is strongly committed to ensuring the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity though it is committed to find resolution of the differences through dialogue, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing.

The Galwan Valley violent face-off significantly escalated tension between India and China with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting on Wednesday that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated.

"Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). We expect the Chinese side to also confine it's activities to its side of the LAC," Srivastava said.

Earlier, in a separate statement, he rejected Chinese army's claim of sovereignty over the Galwan Valley saying such "exaggerated" and "untenable" claims are contrary to the understanding reached during a high-level military dialogue on June 6.

The Chinese military on Thursday said the Galwan Valley has always been part of China.

Meanwhile, Indian and Chinese militaries held Major General-level dialogue on Thursday for the third consecutive day on disengagement of troops as well as to restore normalcy in Galwan Valley after the deadly Monday night clashes.

In the dialogue at Patrol Point 14, both sides discussed ways to implement the disengagement of troops from the region as agreed to during a high-level military dialogue on June 6, sources said, adding there was not much progress in the talks.

The Indian Army trashed media reports claiming that a number of its soldiers went missing after the violent clashes at Galwan Valley. "It is clarified that there are no Indian troops missing in action," the Army said in a statement.

When asked about reports that China was trying to block the flow of the Galwan river near the site of the dispute, sources said the neighbouring country is carrying out activities on their side of the de-facto border. They said there was no evidence to suggest that the activities will disturb the flow of the river.

In his media briefing, Srivastava said the two sides are in regular touch through their respective embassies and foreign offices.

"At the ground level, the two sides have maintained communication at the commanders' level. Meetings of other established diplomatic mechanisms such as Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on Border Affairs (WMCC) are under discussion," he said.

"While we remain firmly convinced of the need for maintenance of peace and tranquility in the borders areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue, at the same time, as the Prime Minister stated yesterday, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

The MEA spokesperson also referred to the telephonic conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday.

The clash took place after Indian troops objected to a surveillance post erected by the Chinese military on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Jaishankar said all Indian troops guarding the border with China carry arms. He was replying to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's poser that why Army personnel killed in Galwan were sent "unarmed to martyrdom".

The External Affairs minister said armies of the two sides do not use firearms as per provisions of two bilateral agreements sealed in 1996 and 2005.

"Let us get the facts straight. All troops on border duty always carry arms, especially when leaving post. Those at Galwan on 15 June did so. Long-standing practice (as per 1996 & 2005 agreements) not to use firearms during face-offs," Jaishankar tweeted.

Meanwhile, parrying questions about the brutal attack carried out by its troops on the Indian soldiers with iron rods and spikes on June 15, China on Thursday also declined to respond to queries on reports of it building a dam on the Galwan river at the Sino-Indian border to obstruct its flow.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian in his media briefing skirted questions for a second consecutive day about the casualties suffered by the Chinese troops in their clash with the Indian soldiers at the Galwan Valley on Monday night.